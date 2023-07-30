7 year old dies after gun discharges in Prattville

by Estee Morrison

A seven year old boy is dead after an accidental shooting on Sunday. Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson says officers were called to the Covered Bridge Apartments off of Highway 14 around lunchtime on Sunday. There they found a seven year old boy who had been shot. Police determined the boy found a weapon in the apartment that discharged and killed him. Chief Thompson says the District Attorney’s office is involved and charges could be filed. This is a developing story, and WAKA will have more information as it is released.