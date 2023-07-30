July ends, August begins very hot with not much rain

by Ben Lang

Sunday was a very hot and humid day, at least through midday. Temperatures soared into the mid and upper 90s by that time. However, a cluster of storms developed and moved across pretty much all of our area during the afternoon. That greatly reduced temperatures, and the heat advisory in effect for central Alabama was cancelled early. By 7PM, most of the showers and storms were south of our area.

The rest of the night looks mainly dry with a clearing sky and lows in the low to mid 70s. July ends mainly sunny, mainly dry, and hot Monday. High temperatures range from the mid to upper 90s. August begins very hot and mainly dry, at least through Thursday. The rain chance may increase Friday through next weekend. However, temperatures remain hot, with highs in the mid to upper 90s.