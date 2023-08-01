80 companies scheduled for U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell’s job fair in Montgomery

by WAKA 8

U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell says 80 companies representing 10 industries will be a part of her 12th annual job fair in Montgomery on Wednesday.

The job fair is from 10AM to 2PM at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl.

Confirmed employers include:

AUTOMOTIVE

Honda Alabama Auto Plant

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama

Lear Corporation

Mercedes-Benz U.S. International, Inc.

Mobis Alabama, LLC.

Seoyon E-Hwa

BANKING

H&R Block

EDUCATION

Alabama Community College System

Alabama State University

Aletheia House- Jobs for Veterans

Autauga/Western Elmore Arc

Black Belt Community Foundation

Trenholm State Community College

Wallace Community College Selma

Five Horizons Health Services

FOOD MANAGEMENT/HOSPITALITY

Gulf Allstate Beverage Company

McDonald’s | Murphy Family Restaurants

Waffle House

Wind Creek

Walmart Stores, Inc.

GOVERNMENTAL AGENCY

AIDT

Alabama Department of Youth Services

Alabama ABC Board

Alabama Army National Guard

Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources

Alabama Department of Corrections

Alabama Department of Environmental Management

Alabama Department of Human Resources

Alabama Department of Labor

Alabama Department of Revenue

Alabama Forestry Commission

City of Selma Personnel Department

Edmundite Missions

FCI Aliceville

Federal Prison Camp Montgomery

Jefferson County Commission

Montgomery City-County Personnel

Montgomery Job Corps Center

Navy Recruiting Montgomery

Personnel Board of Jefferson County

Selma Army Recruiting Station

State of Alabama Personnel Department

The University of Alabama

U.S. Department of Labor

U.S. Air Force Reserve

U.S. Small Business Administration – Alabama District Office

USDA Food and Nutrition Service

HEALTHCARE

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama

Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Montgomery

The Wellness Coalition

UAB Medicine

Vaughan Regional Medical Center

Whitfield Regional Hospital

LAW ENFORCEMENT/FIRE RESCUE

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA)

Legal Services Alabama

Montgomery Police Department

Selma Fire Department

Selma Police Department

PRODUCTION

Alabama Catfish LLC

Austal USA

Big Lots Distribution Center

Brasfield & Gorrie

DAS NA

GD Copper USA

Hyundai Power Transformers

Ingalls Shipbuilding

International Paper

Premier Tech

SPM, LLC

US Foods, Inc

Wayne Sanderson Farms, LLC

STAFFING AGENCY

ATOZ Staffing

GLOBAL TEAM STAFFING, LLC

Onin Staffing

TRANSPORTATION/UTILITIES

Alabama Power Company

Bradley Plumbing & Heating, Inc.

Buffalo Rock

Coca Cola United

CSX

Hodges Warehouse + Logistics

Norfolk Southern

SDAC

UPS

Each year, Rep. Sewell (D-Alabama) alternates between hosting her job fair in urban and rural regions to ensure that the unique needs of each community are met.

“One of my top priorities in Congress is creating an environment for job growth, wage growth, and a better future for Alabama families,” said Rep. Sewell. “That’s why my annual job fair is one of the most important events we host all year.”

The job fair is free and open to the public. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged but not required. On-site registration will be available on the day of the event. Constituents can pre-register at this link or on Rep. Sewell’s website at sewell.house.gov.