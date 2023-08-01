80 companies scheduled for U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell’s job fair in Montgomery
U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell says 80 companies representing 10 industries will be a part of her 12th annual job fair in Montgomery on Wednesday.
The job fair is from 10AM to 2PM at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl.
Confirmed employers include:
AUTOMOTIVE
Honda Alabama Auto Plant
Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama
Lear Corporation
Mercedes-Benz U.S. International, Inc.
Mobis Alabama, LLC.
Seoyon E-Hwa
BANKING
H&R Block
EDUCATION
Alabama Community College System
Alabama State University
Aletheia House- Jobs for Veterans
Autauga/Western Elmore Arc
Black Belt Community Foundation
Trenholm State Community College
Wallace Community College Selma
Five Horizons Health Services
FOOD MANAGEMENT/HOSPITALITY
Gulf Allstate Beverage Company
McDonald’s | Murphy Family Restaurants
Waffle House
Wind Creek
Walmart Stores, Inc.
GOVERNMENTAL AGENCY
AIDT
Alabama Department of Youth Services
Alabama ABC Board
Alabama Army National Guard
Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources
Alabama Department of Corrections
Alabama Department of Environmental Management
Alabama Department of Human Resources
Alabama Department of Labor
Alabama Department of Revenue
Alabama Forestry Commission
City of Selma Personnel Department
Edmundite Missions
FCI Aliceville
Federal Prison Camp Montgomery
Jefferson County Commission
Montgomery City-County Personnel
Montgomery Job Corps Center
Navy Recruiting Montgomery
Personnel Board of Jefferson County
Selma Army Recruiting Station
State of Alabama Personnel Department
The University of Alabama
U.S. Department of Labor
U.S. Air Force Reserve
U.S. Small Business Administration – Alabama District Office
USDA Food and Nutrition Service
HEALTHCARE
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System
Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Montgomery
The Wellness Coalition
UAB Medicine
Vaughan Regional Medical Center
Whitfield Regional Hospital
LAW ENFORCEMENT/FIRE RESCUE
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA)
Legal Services Alabama
Montgomery Police Department
Selma Fire Department
Selma Police Department
PRODUCTION
Alabama Catfish LLC
Austal USA
Big Lots Distribution Center
Brasfield & Gorrie
DAS NA
GD Copper USA
Hyundai Power Transformers
Ingalls Shipbuilding
International Paper
Premier Tech
SPM, LLC
US Foods, Inc
Wayne Sanderson Farms, LLC
STAFFING AGENCY
ATOZ Staffing
GLOBAL TEAM STAFFING, LLC
Onin Staffing
TRANSPORTATION/UTILITIES
Alabama Power Company
Bradley Plumbing & Heating, Inc.
Buffalo Rock
Coca Cola United
CSX
Hodges Warehouse + Logistics
Norfolk Southern
SDAC
UPS
Each year, Rep. Sewell (D-Alabama) alternates between hosting her job fair in urban and rural regions to ensure that the unique needs of each community are met.
“One of my top priorities in Congress is creating an environment for job growth, wage growth, and a better future for Alabama families,” said Rep. Sewell. “That’s why my annual job fair is one of the most important events we host all year.”
The job fair is free and open to the public. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged but not required. On-site registration will be available on the day of the event. Constituents can pre-register at this link or on Rep. Sewell’s website at sewell.house.gov.