Montgomery Shooting Possibly Connected to Road Rage; Reward Offered

by Teresa Lawson

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers and the Stivers Ford family are urging anyone in the community who may have information about a Friday evening shooting to come forward.

According to CrimeStoppers, the shooting happened Friday, July 28, at about 4:35PM near Vaughn Road and Eastern Boulevard. Stivers Ford employee Tristan DuBose reportedly honked at a driver who cut him off on the roadway. The person in that vehicle then pulled up beside DuBose and shot into his truck eight times, two of the eight bullets striking him — one in the back the other in his head.

A $12,500 combined reward is being offered by Stivers Ford and CrimeStoppers to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

You’re urged to call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP. You can remain anonymous.