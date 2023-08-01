Rain Chances Increasing Late Week

by Shane Butler

August is underway with little change in our weather. High pressure centered west of us over Texas is producing a northwesterly flow over the region. This tends to be a drier setup and we expect this to be the case through Wednesday. Temps will continue to manage mid to upper 90s for highs. Heat indices will hover 100 but approaching 105 degrees late week. Rain chances are slim in this setup but occasionally a complex of storms will follow the upper level wind flow and storms head our way. We’re not seeing that for a few days but later in the week moisture increases and our rain chances go up. An increased risk of scattered afternoon showers and storms are possible as we round out the work week. Temps should come down just a bit due to rain activity and cloud cover. Lower to mid 90s are more likely late week. Typical hot and humid conditions are expected for the upcoming weekend. Temps climb into the mid and upper 90s while heat indices hover around 105. Showers and storms will develop in the late afternoon heat. This should provide some relief from the heat at times.