Troy names Clay Bounds their new Men’s Golf Coach

Troy Men's Golf

by Lindsey Bonner

Clay Bounds heads to Troy as one of the top assistant coaches in the nation and will take the reigns for the Trojans starting in the 2023 season. Before taking the job at Troy, Bounds served on the staff at West Virginia for four years.

“Our golf program enjoys a tradition of excellence, and Clay Bounds is the right leader to build on this legacy,” said Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr., Chancellor. “We have invested in the best practice facility in the Sun Belt Conference. Coach Bounds’ selection underscores our commitment to ensuring our program continues to compete at the highest level. I am confident the best for Trojan golf lies in our future.”

“One Troy! That statement gets me pumped. My family and I are so excited to join Troy Nation,” Bounds said. “It is an honor to be named the next head coach for the men’s golf team. I would like to thank Chancellor Hawkins and Athletic Director Brent Jones for believing in me as a coach but more importantly, as a person. My time at West Virginia has been incredible. I want to thank Sean Covich for his unwavering friendship and mentorship. To my former players, I cherish our time together. Thank you for all the memories and camaraderie. Coaching is such a rewarding job, and we wouldn’t be where we are without the student-athletes. We cannot wait to get settled into Troy and to continue building on an already storied program. Let’s sharpen those swords.”