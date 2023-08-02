Heat, humidity and rain chances start to rise

by Riley Blackwell

The flow will be out of the southwest to south on Thursday which will continue the increase of humidity into Central Alabama. It will be hot and muggy with a good chance of scattered storms during the afternoon to early evening hours. Highs in the upper 80s to the mid 90s.

Friday will be much of the same story with a good chance of scattered storms mainly during the afternoon, but possible throughout the entire day. There will be a little bit of a breeze, gusting up to 20 mph at times. Hot and muggy with highs in the upper 80s to the mid 90s.