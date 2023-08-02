Hot, mainly dry Wednesday, then rain chances rise

by Ben Lang

Wednesday looks hot and mainly dry with a mostly to partly sunny sky. High temperatures range from the mid to upper 90s. Meanwhile, peak heat indices remain below 105°. While a brief, stray shower or two cannot be ruled out during the afternoon, the chance looks very low. Wednesday night looks partly cloudy, rain-free, and warm with lows in the mid 70s.

Thursday and Friday look very hot and more humid. Daytime highs range from the low to mid 90s. Meanwhile, heat indices could peak close to 105° each afternoon. However, the higher humidity results in a greater chance for daytime showers and storms each day. Although, some locations may miss out on cooling rain one or both days. Showers and storms gradually fade away each evening.

The rain chance looks even higher over the weekend and the first few days of next week. Daytime showers and storms help reduce afternoon heat Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures reach the mid to upper 90s each day, with higher heat indices. Highs could be in the mid 90s Monday, but may remain in the low 90s Tuesday and Wednesday.