Daily Rounds Of Rain & Storms Ahead

by Shane Butler

We’re back into an active weather pattern and all indications are it will stick around for several days. We’re right in line for complexes of storms to move southward into the area. These storm systems can pack a punch and we could see several advance through the region. The NWS has placed most of the area in a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe storms Friday. The threats will be damaging winds, frequent lightning strikes, and heavy downpours. Temps are still expected to reach the lower to mid 90s for highs the rest of this week and weekend. We have to factor in the humidity and that will make it feel more like 100 to 109. Those showers and storms will be welcome relief from the August heat. The active weather pattern will spill over into early next week as well. We expect the daily rounds of afternoon showers and storms to continue through at least Wednesday. Rain activity should have an impact on temps. Lower to mid 90s are looking more likely for afternoon highs.