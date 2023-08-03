Montgomery County deputies searching for fugitive

by WAKA 8

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office needs your help as deputies search for a fugitive.

They want to find 30-year-old Corrick Barnett.

Barnett is wanted for multiple outstanding felony drug charges and a gun charge. Court documents indicate that Barnett was unlawfully in possession of a gun after being convicted of felony and criminal charges that would prevent him from having one.

Barnett is described as 6’0 ft. in height, weighing approximately 285 lbs.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the location and arrest of Barnett.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.