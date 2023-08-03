Small plane crashes in Wetumpka
Wetumpka police and firefighters are on the scene of a small plane crash in Wetumpka.
Fire Chief Greg Willis said the single-passenger plane crashed on Hwy 231 near Jasmine Hill Road.
No one was injured.
Chief Willis said he’s not sure of the pilot’s destination at this time.
The plane is currently of the road and not causing any traffic delays.