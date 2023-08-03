Still hot, more humid, scattered storms through the weekend

by Ben Lang

Thursday should be another very hot and more humid day, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. However, due to higher humidity, peak heat indices look higher than recent days, near or just above 105°. A heat advisory continues until 9PM for most of central Alabama. A heat advisory covers most of our area Friday too. Rain coverage looks low Thursday, but showers and storms become scattered about Friday.

That helps curb afternoon heat, after temperatures reach the mid to upper 90s again. Temperatures also reach the mid to upper 90s Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Although, showers and storms become scattered about each day to curb the heat for at least some locations. Daytime rain chances remain decent early next week. High temperatures may reach the mid 90s Monday. However, temperatures may only warm into the low 90s Tuesday through Thursday.