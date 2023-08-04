Crash involving two tractor-trailer trucks in Marengo County kills one driver, injures the other
A wreck involving two tractor-trailer trucks in Marengo County has left one driver dead and the other injured.
Alabama State Troopers say 69-year-old William Lancaster of Eutaw was driving one of the trucks, which hit the trailer of the other truck, which was driven by 42-year-old James Bowden of Livingston.
Lancaster was pronounced dead at the scene. Bowden was taken to Whitfield Regional Hospital in Demopolis for treatment.
The crash happened at about 11:20AM Thursday on U.S. Highway 80, approximately six miles west of Demopolis.