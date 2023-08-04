Driver taken into custody after police chase in Montgomery

by WAKA Action 8 News

A person is in custody after a police chase in Montgomery on Friday.

Police say at about noon, they tried to stop the driver of a stolen vehicle in the area of Vaughn Road and Bell Road. They say the driver didn’t stop and led them on a case.

Police say with the help of other MPD units, the sheriff’s office and a state helicopter, the chase ended in the 1000 block of Vaughn Lane.

They say the driver was a male, whose identity hasn’t been released. Charges are pending against him.