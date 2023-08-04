Hot, humid, scattered daytime storms through the weekend

by Ben Lang

Showers and storms were scattered about the northeast part of our viewing area Friday morning. However, by midday, most of that rain departed or diminished. Sunshine was back in the sky, especially in south and west Alabama. Sunshine may result in daytime highs in the mid 90s in some locations. In fact, the air temperature was 97° at noon in Troy. However, account for humidity, and heat indices may peak near or above 105°.

Although, another round of showers and storms likely moves through our area during the afternoon. That reduces the heat in many if not all locations prior to Friday evening. Storms may exit our area to the south early Friday evening. The rest of the night could be rain-free with a clearing sky and lows in the mid 70s. Saturday and Sunday look very hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Fortunately, showers and storms become scattered about each day.

Chances for showers and storms remain in our forecast throughout next week. High temperatures may reach the mid 90s Monday. However, temperatures may only reach the low 90s Tuesday through Thursday. Rain chances look highest on Monday and Tuesday. Rain coverage might be lower on Wednesday and Thursday, then increase again on Friday.