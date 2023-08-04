Tallapoosa County Schools the first in our area to start the new school year

by WAKA Action 8 News

Tallapoosa County Schools started the 2023-24 school year on Friday, the first school system in our area to do so.

But there were a few hiccups. Strong storms on Thursday knocked out power for nearly 10 hours at Reeltown High School. It was restored at about 5AM Friday.

There were also classrooms that weren’t inspected until Thursday, so furniture hadn’t yet been moved in.

But Tallapoosa County School Superintendent Raymond Porter says everything was finished to start school on time with the first bell on Friday. He says he’s looking forward to another great school year for the students throughout the county.