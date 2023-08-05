Oppressive heat, scattered storms Sunday

by Ben Lang

Saturday was a very hot and humid day across central and south Alabama. Afternoon high temperatures were in the mid to upper 90s. Meanwhile, heat indices were as high as 112°. A heat advisory was in effect for all of our viewing area. A heat advisory continues for all of central and south Alabama Sunday. Heat indices could range from 105-112° during the afternoon. Meanwhile, high temperatures range from the mid to upper 90s.

Rain and storm coverage was limited to mainly far south Alabama through Saturday afternoon. However, storms remains possible Saturday night. Storms may work north to south across parts of our area in clusters. A few storms may be strong to marginally severe, capable of strong straight-line wind gusts. Storms affect our area through Sunday. Some of Sunday’s storms could be strong to marginally severe, especially across the northern half of our area.

Storms fade away Sunday night, but daily chances for showers and storms remain in our forecast throughout next week. A few of Monday’s storms could be strong to marginally severe. Monday looks very hot, with highs in the mid to perhaps upper 90s and higher heat indices. Tuesday through Thursday could be less hot, with highs in the low 90s. Heat may increase late next week through next weekend, with highs back in the mid 90s.