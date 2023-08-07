Extreme heat and humidity along with strong/severe storms today

by Riley Blackwell

Alabama is rain-free at sunrise, but another round of strong to severe thunderstorms is likely later today and tonight. SPC has defined an “enhanced risk” (level 3/5) of severe thunderstorms for much of Northeast Alabama, for Birmingham and points north and east. A “slight risk” (level 2/5) extends down to Tuscaloosa, Montgomery, and Eufaula, and a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) covers much of the rest of South Alabama.

Like recent days, the main issue is damaging straight line winds. The core risk of severe thunderstorms will come from roughly noon to 9:00 p.m. We encourage you to pay attention to severe thunderstorm warnings since a number of them will likely be needed. Temperatures will likely reach the low to mid 90s before the storms arrive.

Heat levels will drop in the wake of a surface front; temperatures will likely remain below 90 degrees over the northern half of the state. Showers and storms will be around, and SPC has defined level 1/2 risks for parts of the state both days. Most, but not all of the showers and storms will come in the noon to midnight window. The chance of any one spot seeing rain both days is 55/65 percent.

For now it looks like some typical August weather for the state with a mix of sun and clouds daily along with “scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms”. Highs will be right at seasonal averages, in the low 90s.

We see no reason for any major changes next week. Partly sunny days with an afternoon thunderstorm possible in spots; highs generally in the low 90s.