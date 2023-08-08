Another hot and humid day with strong storms possible

by Riley Blackwell

TUESDAY: The state is mostly calm to start our Tuesday as a front is draped about halfway through Alabama right now. This front will likely have little impact on our weather this morning. However through the day, we will have enough energy in the atmosphere to support the development of storms, some of which could be on the strong to severe side. The main threats for today will be damaging winds up to 60mph and small hail. Highs today will be in the low 90s but depending on rain and storm arrival time, some folks may struggle to get out of the upper 80s. We will likely see storms begin developing in the midday hours and persisting into the early afternoon hours.

(The 2/5 Slight Risk extends from as far north and west as Benevola in Pickens County and as far south as the northern portions of Mobile/Baldwin counties. Fortunately, the tornado threat is basically non-existent for us.)

(Here are forecast temperatures this afternoon at 1pm. However, heat index values could potentially ease into the low 100s.)

WEDNESDAY: We won’t quite be getting a break from the chance of strong to severe storms on Wednesday as a good bit of the state will still be under the gun. Most of our area is in a 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe storms but model data has recently trended downward with rain chances tomorrow. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

(Forecast temperatures tomorrow at 4pm.)