Trojans wrap up opening week of Fall Camp

Troy Football

by Lindsey Bonner

The Troy Trojans wrap up their opening week of Fall Camp with their first practice in full pads.

“The first part of practice stunk,” head coach Jon Sumrall said. “Our guys were not ready to compete at a high level and play at the standard of Troy Football. It was pretty embarrassing. I let them realize it, and I called it out – when it’s good, I’m going to tell them it’s good, and when it’s not, I’m going to let them know. The first half of practice was not good enough until the break. After the break, we came back out and realized let’s lock in and let’s do something here, and we didn’t waste the whole day.

(Information from Troy Athletics)