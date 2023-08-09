More hot and humid conditions with strong to severe storms

by Riley Blackwell

WEDNESDAY: The state is mostly calm to start our Wednesday as a front is draped about halfway through Alabama right now. This front will likely have little impact on our weather this morning. However through the day, we will have enough energy in the atmosphere to support the development of storms, some of which could be on the strong to severe side. The main threats for today will be damaging winds up to 60mph and small hail. Highs today will be in the low 90s but depending on rain and storm arrival time, some folks may struggle to get out of the upper 80s. We will likely see storms begin developing in the midday hours and persisting into the early afternoon hours.

We won’t quite be getting a break from the chance of strong to severe storms on Wednesday as a good bit of the state will still be under the gun. Most of our area is in a 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe storms but model data has recently trended downward with rain chances tomorrow. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.