Oppressive heat, some strong storms Wednesday and Thursday

by Ben Lang

Wednesday looks like another very hot and humid day. High temperatures range from the low to mid 90s, but heat indices could be as high as 113°. A heat advisory covers most of our area until Thursday evening. Thursday’s heat looks similar, with highs in the mid 90s and heat indices up to 112°. Some storms form Wednesday and Thursday, but remain scattered in coverage. A few storms may become strong to marginally severe each day, capable of strong wind gusts.

Friday looks hot and humid with scattered storms. High temperatures range from the low to mid 90s with higher heat indices. Chances for daytime showers and storms continue into the weekend. However, rain coverage might be lower Saturday. Storms become scattered about on Sunday. Temperatures peak in the mid 90s each afternoon.

The first few days of next week look similar weather-wise. High temperatures range from the low to mid 90s. Daytime rain coverage remains scattered Monday, but becomes more isolated Tuesday and Wednesday.