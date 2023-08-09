Union Springs police searching for missing man

by WAKA Action 8 News

Union Springs police need your help in locating a missing man.

36-year-old Steven Bryan Peel was last seen on August 6 leaving the area of Locke Court and has not returned.

Peel is described as 5’9″ and weighs 165 lbs. He also has three tattoos. Police say he has a picture of the back of a woman on his left forearm, a picture of a rose on his right arm and his last name on the right side of his back. Peel was last seen wearing denim jeans and an unknown shirt.

If you have any information regarding Steven Bryan Peel, please immediately call the Union Springs Police Department or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (251-7867). If you need to remain anonymous call CrimeStoppers.