Montgomery Salvation Army Under New Leadership

by Teresa Lawson

The Montgomery Salvation Army has historically assisted those living in Montgomery and surrounding areas with whatever help needed during disasters I spoke with the organization’s new leaders who want the public to know that their dedication to this community hasn’t changed.

Major Butch Frost is the new Core Officer Pastor of Salvation Army here in Montgomery along with his wife Major Lisa Frost who also serves as a Pastor n the Salvation Army. The couple has served in ministry for many years and says that it is their honor to bring help to the community.

Following the purchase and demolition of the salvation army’s previous location on Maxwell BLVD the organization is currently facing its own displacement. They are currently serving the community at their temporary location in the MAPS building at 12 Delano Avenue but are looking to purchase a new facility which will allow The Salvation Army to house all services under one roof.