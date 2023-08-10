Rain & Storms Ahead For Friday

by Shane Butler

We’re back into a rain/storm threat Friday! Another complex of storms will develop to our west tonight and advance south and eastward into the area. We could see activity across our northern counties after midnight. The rain and storms will gradually drift southward through the morning hours Friday. We expect some storms will be capable of strong winds, frequent lightning strikes, and heavy rainfall. Clouds and rain activity will have an impact on temps. Afternoon highs are likely to top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s. It’s a brief break from the heat but it doesn’t last long at all. We’re back into the upper 90s over the weekend. Humidity levels will be hight and that will lead to heat indices ranging between 105 to 110 degrees. You will definitely need to find a way to keep cool. Some relief will come from scattered showers and storms but not all of us see them. Our rain chances will be rather low heading into next week. Temps will manage the mid to upper 90s for highs. A frtonal boundary will push into and possibly through the state late Tuesday. This frontal passage could lead to slightly drier air spilling into the area Wednesday. Maybe, we get one fairly comfortable day right in the middle of August. In the meantime, prepare yourself for a very hot and humid weekend.