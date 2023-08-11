Hot & Humid With Storms At Times

by Shane Butler

Our weekend will be comprised of high heat and humidity along with scattered showers and storms. The heat will be dangerous with highs in the upper 90s but when you factor in the humidity, it will feel more like 105 to 114 degrees. We suggest you find a cool place to hang out in over the weekend. There will be scattered showers and storms around, especially during the afternoon hours. Some of the storms will have the potential to produce strong winds, frequent lightning strikes, hail, and very heavy rainfall. Stay weather aware while you’re out and about. The hot and humid conditions will spill over into early next week as well. A frontal boundary will make a run at the state late Tuesday into Wednesday. We could notice a few more showers and storms as the boundary moves through the area. There’s a small chance a little bit of drier air could work into some of the area behind the front. This would give us a slight break from the high humidity Wednesday into Thursday.