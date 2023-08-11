Ken Whittle returns to Trinity

High School Baseball

by Lindsey Bonner

Former Trinity Head Baseball Coach and ASHAA Hall of Famer, Ken Whittle, will return to coach the Wildcats for the 2023-24 season while a coaching search takes place for the team’s permanent head coach.

“We are very happy to announce that Coach Whittle is coming back to lead our players,” says Suzanne Satcher, Trinity’s Interim Head of School. “It’s a blessing to have such an accomplished coach and loving figure at Trinity for another season. We could not be happier to have Coach Whittle at the helm of our baseball program.”

Trinity Athletic Director Brian Seymore stated, “On behalf of Trinity Athletics and the entire Trinity Family, I am pleased to welcome Coach Whittle back to campus. Coach Whittle is an institution at Trinity, and he exemplifies our mission to glorify God in everything we do. His achievements as a baseball coach are unparalleled. But his greatest legacy is the impact he has had on the lives of generations of Trinity student-athletes. Quite simply, there is no better person to lead Trinity Baseball at this time, and we are blessed to have him back.

At the end of the 2021 season, Whittle had retired after coach at Trinity for 43 seasons. He also lead the program to six state titles.

“I’m blessed to be able to return to a place that I love and help the school while they search for a permanent head coach,” said Coach Ken Whittle. “It’s an honor to be asked, and I’m excited for the opportunity.”



(Information from Trinity Presbyterian School)