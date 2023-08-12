Extreme heat, daytime storms Sunday

by Ben Lang

Saturday was an extremely hot day across central and south Alabama. High temperatures were near 100° in many locations. Heat indices were between 110 and 115° during the afternoon. Fortunately, some storms formed during the afternoon. However, they affected mainly our northeastern communities. Additionally, some of these storms were strong to severe. Elsewhere, it was mainly sunny, very hot, and rain-free throughout the afternoon.

Storms fade away Saturday evening. The sky becomes mostly clear overnight. Heat recedes temporarily, with lows in the mid 70s. An excessive heat warning continues until Sunday evening. Heat indices could be over 110° across all of our area for most of the afternoon. Fortunately, showers and storms become scattered about during the afternoon. That delivers needed heat relief to at least some of our area.

Storms fade away Sunday night, but become scattered about again Monday afternoon. Monday looks hot, with high temperatures in the mid to perhaps upper 90s. Heat indices could peak over 105°. The heat may back down Tuesday, with highs in the low 90s. However, afternoon temperatures may peak in the mid 90s for the rest of the week. Rain chances look lower, but not zero Tuesday through Friday. Next weekend looks hot, with highs in the mid 90s and low rain chances.