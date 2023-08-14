$1,000 reward offered to help solve Prattville homicide

by WAKA Action 8 News

A $1,000 reward is now being offered in the hope that the suspect in a Prattville murder will be captured.

Prattville Police say on Sunday, August 6, at about 2:00 p.m. officers responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Covered Bridge Parkway. Police say a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say a male wearing a black hoodie and black pants was seen walking away from the area immediately after the shooting.

Police have not released any other details, including the name of the victim.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering the $1,000 cash reward for information that leads to the arrest and identification of the suspect.

If you have a tip, call (334) 215-STOP. You can remain anonymous.