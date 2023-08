by WAKA Action 8 News

A Dadeville woman has been killed a wreck that happened over the weekend in Tallapoosa County.

Alabama State Troopers say 32-year-old April Goggins was driving a small SUV when it left the roadway, hit an embankment and a tree before overturning. Investigators say Goggins wasn’t using a seatbelt and died at the scene.

The wreck happened at around 5:38PM Saturday on Buttston Road, about 10 miles north of Dadeville.