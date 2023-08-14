Montgomery police investigating two weekend shootings

by WAKA Action 8 News

Montgomery police are investigating two weekend shootings that left two people injured.

Police say the first shooting happened Sunday at about 4:13AM. They say a woman was shot in the 5300 block of Roland Drive and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

They say the second shooting happened at about 8PM Sunday in the 8000 block of Vaughn Road, which is just east of the Taylor Road intersection. Investigators say a juvenile male was shot.

Police say both victims had injuries that are considered non-life threatening. No other information was released.