Some Heat Relief Ahead This Week!

by Shane Butler

We head into the workweek with some really nice changes in store for us. It will come in the form of drier air and you will notice the difference Wednesday morning. The milder air will come in behind a frontal system. In the meantime, it will remain hot and humid as usual through Tuesday afternoon. Temps will manage the mid to upper 90s for highs. Heat indices will reach 105 to 115. That frontal boundary will push into and through the afternoon Tuesday afternoon into the evening hours. The airmass ahead of the front will be moist and unstable. Showers and storms are likely and some could be strong to possibly severe. The main threat will be damaging wind gust up to 60 mph. We’re on the backside of the frontal boundary Wednesday morning. We expect clear skies and a milder start to your day. Temps will begin in the upper 60s and only top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s. It will be a welcome change from the last couple of weeks. Unfortunately, it will be short lived as we begin to heat up again over the following weekend. Mid to upper 90s will be back and humidity levels will be on the rise once again.