Union Springs police searching for homicide suspect

by WAKA Action 8 News

Union Springs police need your help finding a homicide suspect.

Police say Joe Louis Hatcher is wanted in connection with a homicide that happened Saturday, August 12, in the 100 block of Locke Avenue.

Hatcher is 51 years old and is described as 5’9″ in height and weighing approximately 250 lbs.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to his capture.

No other details were released about the homicide.

If you have a tip, call (334) 215-STOP.