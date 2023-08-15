A Break From The High Heat & Humidity

by Shane Butler

A frontal boundary will make its way through the area tonight. Scattered showers and storms are likely ahead of the boundary through the evening hours. We see most of the rain activity over our south and eastern most counties. As the front pushes southward, drier air will spill into the region. This will bring a noticeable change to the way it feels outside. We’re on the backside of the frontal boundary Wednesday morning. You will see mainly clear skies and a milder start to your day. Temps will begin in the upper 60s and only top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s. It will be a welcome change from the last couple of weeks. Unfortunately, it will be short lived as we begin to heat up again over the following weekend. Mid to upper 90s will be back and humidity levels will be on the rise once again. Rain chances will remain rather low over the next eight days. If we see any development at all, it would come around the first half of next week.