Hot, humid Tuesday; Slightly cooler, less humid Wednesday

by Ben Lang

Tuesday looks like another very hot and humid day, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. However, heat indices could be as high as 110° during the afternoon. Fortunately, there is no area-wide excessive heat warning Tuesday like we saw last Saturday, Sunday, and on Monday. Although, a heat advisory covers much of central and south Alabama until at least late Tuesday afternoon. Heat indices could be up to 110°.

An August “cold” front moves through our area Tuesday. That slowly reduces heat and humidity late Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. It may help produce some showers and storms too, especially near and south of I-85, and east of I-65, along and in advance of the front. Elsewhere, it may remain dry and hot. Rain fades away with a clearing sky Tuesday night. Temperatures may fall into the upper 60s overnight as the front pushes to our southeast.

Wednesday looks like a nice day, for mid-August at least. Afternoon temperatures may only warm into the low 90s. With lower humidity behind the front, it may actually feel like the low 90s. Thursday and Friday look mainly dry and mainly sunny with highs in the mid 90s while humidity remains low. Afternoon temperatures peak in the mid 90s this weekend, while rain chances remain very low. High temperatures could be back in the upper 90s early next week.