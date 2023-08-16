Comfy Wednesday and Thursday but dangerous heat returns soon

by Riley Blackwell

A dry, continental airmass has dropped in here, and that will set up an amazingly pleasant day for mid-August. Sunny, lower humidity, and highs only in the 80s over the northern half of the state. South Alabama will see low 90s this afternoon.

TOMORROW THROUGH THE WEEKEND: We drop into the 60s again early tomorrow morning, followed by a high in the 89-94 degree range with a sunny sky. The weather will be dry for most of the state Friday through the weekend with rising heat levels; highs will be in the mid 90s with mostly sunny days and fair nights. A few isolated storms could show up Saturday and Sunday over southern quarter of Alabama, but even there most places will stay dry.

NEXT WEEK: Quiet weather continues with mostly sunny days; afternoon storms will be very hard to find. Highs will be generally in the 90s…