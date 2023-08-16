i-Team Investigation: 2014 unsolved murder of Demetrius McGhee

by WAKA Action 8 News

On May 15, 2014, 20-year-old Demetrius McGhee was found shot in the 300 block of Columbia Avenue, just a few blocks from his home.

Investigators say McGhee was shot multiple times in a parking lot close to E.D. Nixon School and a nearby playground.

A witness reported seeing three unidentified suspects in the parking lot shooting at the victim. They were last seen on food at the intersection of Georgia and Bellview Streets.

Witnesses told police that several adults and children were in the playground and saw the shooting, but all left before police arrived.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that can lead to an arrest. If you have any information that could help solve the 2014 shooting death of Demetrius McGhee, you are urged to contact Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP. You can remain anonymous.