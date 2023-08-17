Not as hot Thursday but temps rise for the weekend

by Riley Blackwell

MORNING RADAR CHECK: Nearly the entire state is cloud free for Thursday morning, with most communities in the low to mid 60s to start the day.

THURSDAY: Temps will likely be a few degrees warmer than what we saw yesterday but still bearable heat especially compared to what is expected over the weekend. Highs will be in the low 90s with heat indices in the low to mid 90s.

FRIDAY: Temperatures will start to climb even more Friday but skies will remain mostly clear. Highs will be in the mid 90s and heat index values will near 100°.

WEEKEND FORECAST: The weekend will be a rinse and repeat cycle from Friday although temperatures will continue to rise. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature upper 90s for actual temperatures and heat index values in the danger range.