100+ Degree Heat Likely Next Week!

by Shane Butler

We have an August heat wave set to kick in this week! High pressure will be the main weather feature over the deep south going forward. This setup will provide us abundant sunshine and much warmer temperatures. The air will continue mainly dry and that will help boost temps into the upper 90s. We believe there’s a good chance we climb above 100 degree around midweek. Humidity levels will be creeping up and it will begin to feel more like 105 to 110. Our rain chances are looking slim to none over the next several days. There’s a very slim chance some tropical moisture tries to ease into extreme south Alabama Monday into Tuesday. Model data showing something tropical will work through the gulf. A shift farther north with it could lead to increase rain chances for some but for now it’s a long shot. In the meantime, we’re back into the oven with hot and dry August weather. Try to keep cool and prepare to slow down and take it easy again!