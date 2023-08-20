Another Round Of Dangerous Heat Ahead

by Shane Butler

We have another round of dangerous heat to contend with this week. Temps will be climbing into the upper 90s and just over 100 degrees for a few days. We will need to factor in the humidity and it will feel more like 105 to 110. A reminder to slow down and take it easy during these hot and mainly dry periods. High pressure over the region will help keep skies sunny and rain chances slim to none. There is a hint that moisture will gradually increase towards the end of the week. This could lead to the chance for afternoon popup showers or storms. That may provide a little heat relief for some but most won’t see anything at all. In the meantime, it’s going to be tough going out there this week. We suggest you stay hydrated and limit exposure to direct sunshine.