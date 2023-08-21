An August Heat Wave Is Underway!

by Shane Butler

An August heat wave is now underway! Temps will be climbing into the upper 90s and just over 100 degrees for a several days. We will need to factor in the humidity and it will feel more like 105 to 110. A reminder to slow down and take it easy during these hot and mainly dry periods. High pressure over the region will help keep skies sunny and rain chances slim to none. There is a hint that moisture will gradually increase late in the upcoming weekend. This could lead to the chance for afternoon popup showers or storms. That may provide a little heat relief for some but most won’t see anything at all. In the meantime, it’s going to be tough going out there this week. We suggest you stay hydrated and limit exposure to direct sunshine. On another note, the tropical system in the gulf will probably become a tropical storm overnight into early Tuesday. The storm will make landfall over the southern Texas coast. All impacts from the system will be southwest of our state.