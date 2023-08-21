High School Football Previews: Selma & Southside

High School Football

by Lindsey Bonner

Selma

Last season the Selma Saints finished up the regular season with a 7-3 record and then fell in the opening round of the playoffs to Tallassee 49-16.

This season the Saints welcome their new head coach, Leon Day, who was formerly their offensive coordinator.

The Saints will be a young team in 2023 as they have eight or nine new starters on both sides of the ball according to Day. And while they might be young, Day also mentions that they are one of the more unified groups that he’s ever coached.

“From the very best player all the way down to the guy that’s doing his best to contribute which every way they can, we are really a tight group. We’re really starting to care about one another,” says Day.

The Saints kick off their 2023 season on August 24th against Beauregard.

Southside

The Southside Panther finished up the 2022 regulars season with a 6-4 record and then fell in the opening round of the playoffs to Dadeville.

Last year’s Southside team was very young according to head coach Charles Moody, however that does work to their advantage this season as nearly their whole team is

returning. One group in particular that Moody feels will be very strong is the defensive secondary.

“We play five DB’s and all five are returning from last year, so I think that’s going to be huge for us. And crazy enough, none of those guys are seniors this year. I definitely think that’s going to be a strength of our team,” says Moody.

The Panthers kick off their 2023 season on September 1st on the road at Selma.