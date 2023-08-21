High School Football Previews: Valiant Cross

High School Football

by Lindsey Bonner

Valiant Cross

Last season, the Valiant Cross Warriors finished up the 2023 regular season with a 3-6 record and went two rounds deep into the playoffs before falling to Lee-Scott Academy 41-0.

This season Head Coach Oscar Berry has high hopes for his team headed into the 2023 season and has really pushed them throughout the offseason.

“We’ve asked every single one of our players to make a new commitment to this team and to playing at a high level. We told everybody from literally the day that we started, about six months ago, that we wanted this to be the hardest thing you’ve ever had to do as a student-athlete, ever before. We want it to be hard on purpose, we want to take the long way, to get everything that we needed to get done, and most importantly we wanted to put state championship as a goal not just as a result, but even more importantly in terms of the person that each one of us would have to become to be good enough to win at that level,” says Berry.

Both senior defensive end and linebacker, Amari White, and senior tight end and linebacker, Konley Stoup, explain that their goal for this season is also to win a state championship, but also leave a legacy on this program.

“What I am hoping for is a championship ring. And how we are going to get there, the same way that we’ve been doing it. Just working hard, pushing ourselves to the limit, and putting everything on the field,” says White.

“We want to leave a legacy that will be remembered. A legacy that we had the most wins and set the most records. Honestly, we want to be known for the team that had the best teamwork,” says Stoup.

The Warriors kick off their season on August 25th at home against Escambia Academy.