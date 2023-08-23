High Heat & Humidity Lingers

by Shane Butler

Our heat wave continues but there are some signs of relief ahead! In the meantime, temps will be climbing into the upper 90s and just over 100 degrees for several more days. You factor in the humidity and it will feels more like 105 to 113. Areas west of the I-65 corridor will deal with temps a bit higher than areas east of I-65. An east to northeasterly wind flow kicks in and that should help bring temps down into the mid to upper 90s. It’s not huge but maybe just enough to not make it feel quite so bad out there. Looking ahead, there is a hint that moisture will increase late in the upcoming weekend. This should lead to the chance for afternoon popup showers or storms. That may provide a little heat relief for some. For now, we suggest you stay hydrated and limit exposure to direct sunshine.