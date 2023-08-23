Sunny, hot and dry for Wednesday

by Riley Blackwell

HOT HOT HOT: The upper ridge is centered nearly directly over the Southeast and that will bring highs today ranging from 97-102 around the region. Another big concern today is heat index values. We could see heat indices near or even exceed 110° today with absolutely no rain chance expected to help cool us off. The ridge will be persisting for most of this week. Nearly every day this week will feature the chance for temperatures to near or even exceed 100° with heat indices ranging from 105-115°. Some good news though, as we get into Sunday and next week the ridge starts to back off and temperatures will start to ease back down. Rain chances will also be on the increase as the atmosphere becomes more dynamic.

WEEKEND: Extreme heat and humidity will likely still hang around over the weekend but the ridge starts retreating Saturday into Sunday. Most of the area will remain dry for Saturday but rain chances start to creep up come Sunday and that will lead to a fairly active pattern next week.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Harold formed in the Gulf of Mexico late last night and is slowly trekking west towards Brownsville and Corpus Christi, Texas. This will bring no impact to our area. In the Atlantic, there are several areas of potential development but no major US impacts are expected.