Rain Chances Increasing Next Week!

by Shane Butler

Hot and humid conditions prevail but there are some signs of relief ahead! In the meantime, temps will be climbing into the upper 90s and just over 100 degrees for a few more days. You factor in the humidity and it will feels more like 105 to 110. You still need to just slow down and take it easy. Some changes will come as high pressure begins to release its grip on the area heading into the weekend. We expect to see a few waves move into the area and they could trigger afternoon showers and storms. That may provide a little heat relief for some. A much better chance for showers and storms heads our way early next week. A frontal boundary will push through the state and kick off more showers and storms. The rain activity will have an impact on temps. Highs will drop back into the 90s for a few days. The air behind the front will be slightly drier and that should set us up for a few milder days later next week.