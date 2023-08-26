Sunday sizzler, storms, some strong Sunday, Monday

by Ben Lang

Saturday was a blazing hot summer day across central and south Alabama. High temperatures were near or above 100° in many locations. Meanwhile, peak heat indices were near 110°. Isolated showers and storms formed during the afternoon, providing heat relief for a few locations. Rain quickly faded away Saturday evening. The rest of the night looks partly cloudy, warm, and humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Sunday looks very hot with high temperatures near 100° again. Heat indices peak between 105 and 110°. A heat advisory covers all of our area until Sunday evening. Showers and storms become scattered about Sunday afternoon. A few storms may become strong to severe. The storm prediction center includes eastern Alabama within a marginal (level 1/5) severe risk. The strongest storms may produce strong wind gusts and hail.

Storms become scattered about both Monday and Tuesday afternoon. Some storms may become strong to marginally severe Monday. Rain limits afternoon heat each day, with highs in the low 90s. Tropical depression 10, located near the Yucatan peninsula of Mexico as of Saturday evening, may move into the northeastern Gulf of Mexico Wednesday.

While the greatest impacts appear likely to remain to our southeast, central and south Alabama may receive tropical rains out of the system. From a likely track into the big bend of Florida, the system moves northeast into the Carolinas. With Alabama on the drier side of the circulation, Thursday through next weekend may trend drier. High temperatures may remain in the low 90s Wednesday through Friday. However, highs could be back in the mid 90s next weekend.