Storms Monday, Tuesday; Idalia heads for Florida this week

by Ben Lang

Sunday was another sizzler across central and south Alabama. High temperatures were near or above 100° in many locations, with higher heat indices. Montgomery hit 102° Sunday afternoon, breaking the previous August 27th record high temperature of 101° originally set in 1938. Shower and storm coverage remained isolated. A couple isolated storms were still in southwest Alabama late Sunday evening. Rain fades away Sunday night with lows in the mid 70s.

Shower and storm coverage looks higher Monday and Tuesday. Scattered to numerous showers and storms form Monday afternoon. A few storms may become strong to marginally severe, capable of strong wind gusts and hail. Storms also help limit afternoon heat, with highs in the low to mid 90s. Rain fades away Monday night, but storms become scattered about again Tuesday. Again, they help limit daytime highs to the low 90s.

Idalia heads for the big bend of Florida Wednesday. Our area may remain relatively unscathed from the system. Wednesday may become breezy with some rain, especially in southeast Alabama. However, some of us may remain dry and mainly sunny, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Rain chances remain low Thursday and Friday with a fair amount of sunshine, and manageable heat. High temperatures range from the upper 80s to low 90s each day.