Massive fire shuts down I-85 at Perry St. in Montgomery

by Jerome Jones

Motorists on I-85 Southbound are being detoured at Exit 6.

A massive fire has shut down Interstate 85 southbound in Montgomery at Perry Street.

Black smoke could be seen billowing into the sky at about 7:30AM this morning.

If you are taking this route, find a detour, the interstate will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

Montgomery Police Dept. spokesman Maj. Saba Coleman says the fire started after a four-vehicle collision involving an 18-wheeler. She says the four drivers had minor injuries.

Coleman says the South Perry Street bridge sustained significant damage as a result of the collision. All I-85 southbound lanes near the South Union Street exit and the South Perry Street bridge are closed for repairs.

We will update this story as information becomes available.