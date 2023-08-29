Minor Impacts From Idalia Around Here

by Shane Butler

Hurricane Idalia is heading towards the west coast of Florida this evening. The hurricane will have very warm gulf waters to aid in development overnight. NHC has Idalia reaching major category 3 strength before landfall. That landfall is likely to take place early Wednesday morning somewhere along the big bend of Florida between Port Saint Joe and Tampa. Our gulf coast areas will be on the westside of the storm track and that’s the less impacted side. Closer to home, it’s looking like a few rounds of showers and storms Wednesday. The circulation around the hurricane would provide us a northerly wind flow. Winds will gust 20-30 mph for areas in southeast Alabama. Rainfall amounts will be a little heavier for our east and southeastern counties. These areas could see up to 1 inch for rainfall. It would come from tropical bands training over the same area. Temps may only manage upper 80s for highs south and east but lower 90s elsewhere. We expect a fairly quiet weather pattern for the remainder of the week and upcoming holiday weekend. Scattered showers or storms are possible each day but not everyone sees them. Temps will climb into the lower 90s under mostly sunny skies. High pressure builds into the area over the weekend into early next week. We will trend drier under lots of sunshine and temps respond. We are back into the mid 90s going into the middle of next week.